City of Portland waives $11M in federal courthouse fence fines

Protests

by: The Associated Press, KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A demonstrator sits atop the fence surrounding the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse on Sunday, July 26, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — Portland city officials say the city has agreed to waive $11 million in fines against the U.S. government for a fence around the federal courthouse that was blocking a bike lane.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera confirmed to KOIN 6 News the city will forgo the fines as long as the fence is kept off the street.

Last summer during protests sparked by a white police officer killing a Black man in Minneapolis, the federal government put up a fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse to protect it. The fencing was taken down in early March 2021, but then promptly replaced days after following more protests.

It blocked a bike lane that the city called “one of the busiest bike routes” in the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories