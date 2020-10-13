Clean-up efforts underway after ‘Day of Rage’ riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Portlanders spent Monday cleaning up the mess left by Sunday night’s destructive riot.

Toppled statues have been removed, graffiti has been washed away and broken glass has been swept up. On the eve of Indigenous Peoples Day, protesters declared an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage” and took to the streets of Portland where an Abraham Lincoln statue and a President Theodore Roosevelt statue were razed and the Oregon Historical Society was vandalized.

In the wake of Sunday night’s events, a member of the Portland Indian Leaders Roundtable expressed his frustration. Paul Lumley was upset by the destruction for a few reasons, one being the damage done to the Oregon Historical Society. He said they just opened an exhibit that does a beautiful job of showcasing Native American history that has been appreciated by tribes across the Pacific Northwest.

Lumley, a citizen of the Yakama Nation, said Indigenous Peoples Day is supposed to be filled with celebration. That’s why he didn’t expect to wake up Monday to the news about what took place in downtown Portland the night before.

“When I woke up and saw the news, of course I was pretty disappointed,” said Lumley. “I felt insulted. I felt like I was vandalized by somebody—another group taking what should be a day of celebration of our vibrant culture into one that is Indigenous People’s Day of Rage, which we do not support at all.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also addressed the “Day of Rage” damage — saying the criminal activity and destruction was not an act of social justice.

“I think the most important thing we can do as a community right now is make it clear that if you are in our community and you are engaged in violence or criminal destruction, you are not standing with us,” said Wheeler. “You are opposing us. You are working against our values and our sensibilities as a city.”

In the aftermath of the riot, community members took to the streets to do what they could to help clean up and clear out debris left behind. Although their efforts will continue, good progress has already been made.