Climate activists block Morrison Bridge on-ramp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Morrison Bridge on-ramp in downtown Portland was temporarily blocked by a pink-colored boat Saturday afternoon as part of a call to action from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion.

It’s not the first time the group has blocked this stretch of road.

Their message Saturday was to point out inaction by Portland city government when it comes to addressing climate change.

“They declared a climate emergency…That’s too late..We want 2025…We need 2025 because that’s the only way that we can avert the worst of the catastrophes that climate change is bringing,” said organizer Adelaide Beeman-White.

She said while promises have been made and goals have been set, their group wants to see more concrete steps taken by city leaders to achieve them.