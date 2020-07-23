Under fire for PPB comments, Hardesty to hold press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, under fire for comments she made in both a city council meeting and in Marie Claire magazine, will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Hardesty announced this press conference — which will be live streamed on KOIN.com — days before her comments about the Portland Police Bureau were published, which was the same day she said on the record at the City Council meeting that Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner “continues to lie to the public on a daily basis about the lack of cooperation of Portland Police personnel.”

“It just makes me crazy,” she said, “when I see people who were sworn to protect and serve continuing to lie to the public.”

In the Marie Claire article, Hardesty said she believes PPB had provocateurs inside with protesters and that the bureau “is lying about the damage—or starting the fires themselves—so that they have justification for attacking community members.”

Those comments drew sharp rebukes from both PPB Chief Chuck Lovell — who said her accusations “stain credulity” — and Turner.

“If Commissioner Hardesty has evidence of her outlandish accusation, she should immediately produce it. Of course, there is no such evidence,” Turner said, adding that “Hardesty is part of the problem in Portland.”

He didn’t stop there.

“Politicians bent on power, perpetuating misinformation and untruths, are just as guilty of using their privilege to hijack this movement as the rioters who are committing violent acts, burning, and looting,” Turner said. “Both actions are causing destruction and chaos at a time when our communities are pleading for leadership and meaningful change.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.