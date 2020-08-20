Committee to seek public feedback on PPB’s protest tactics

The Citizens Review Committee will use surveys to determine what potential recommendations to give police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As discussions about police reform and use of force continue amid ongoing protests in Portland, a police accountability panel is working to determine what recommendations to give on making potential changes to policing in the Rose City.

The Citizens Review Committee held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss a new survey that will ask Portland residents what they think about the Portland Police Bureau’s crowd control methods and what they think could be done differently.

“I also think understanding the differences between how crowd control is used in different neighborhoods is also very important,” said Whitney Ahn, one of the 11 people selected by Portland City Council for the CRC.

The group’s goal is to add more pointed questions to the new survey to better understand what’s happening during protests.

“We are going to make another survey that is going to have more specific questions to be able to gather feedback from protesters on their experiences on the ground,” said CRC Chair Candace Avalos.

The committee hopes to get the survey out to the community within the next week or so.

“From there, we are going to take that information, analyze it, research it and pull out hte theme and see how it aligns with policy and from there make decisions on where to go — whether it’s writing a full report or sharing information with certain stake-holders,” Avalos explained.

Avalos hopes to have new data to review with the committee by their next meeting.