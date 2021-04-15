Court docs: Informant’s tip leads to 19-year-old’s arson arrest in riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An informant’s tip led to the arrest of a 19-year-old on arson charges in connection with the fiery riot at the Portland police union building on Tuesday night, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit reveals a Portland police learned about Alma Raven-Guido’s alleged involvement in a fire set to the outside of the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street via an informant.

Raven-Guido faces two counts of riot, with one connected to an unlawful assembly in August 2020, and one count each of arson in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree. Raven-Guido was released Wednesday by the court, according to the Multnomah County district attorney’s office.

The tipster “observed the defendant pour a flammable liquid on the building from three plastic bottles,” according to the affidavit.

Firefighters extinguish a fire set outside the Portland Police Association building in North Portland, April 13, 2021. (KOIN)

When Raven-Guido was allegedly “pouring the liquid on the fire and causing the fire to grow, one of the bottles caught on fire and started to melt,” the informant reportedly told police. The informant allegedly then saw Raven-Guido put the bottles back in a backpack, and then tipped off police, resulting in Raven-Guido’s arrest.

Authorities say they estimate damages to the building to be more than $25,000.

Tuesday night’s declared riot was a direct action to protest the police killing of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota on Sunday. It was the second such direct action so far this week, with one earlier outside of the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland on Monday night that also resulted in a declared riot. No arrests were made during that event.

Raven-Guido is currently a student at the University of Oregon, a UO spokesperson confirmed to KOIN 6 News. It was first reported by The Emerald.

Raven-Guido was also arrested in August 2020, according to the affidavit.