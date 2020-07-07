Crews paint over graffiti ahead of 39th night of protests

Crews clean the exterior of the Federal Courthouse. July 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews painted over graffiti on the boarded up doors and windows of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and neighboring Justice Center in downtown Portland Monday afternoon.

A chaotic week of protests has resulted in four riots being declared in the past six days.

Firefighters could also be seen filling the base of the Elk Fountain statue with water. The bronze elk was removed July 2 for safety reasons, but protesters have continued to light fires and vandalize the base.