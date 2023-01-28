PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of people gathered in Dawson Park early Saturday evening in a continuation of the protest that saw hundreds march through the streets of Portland over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Protesters in Portland and around the country are pushing back against police brutality. Nichols, 29, was beaten by 5 Memphis officers following a traffic stop and died 3 days later. The officers were fired, arrested and charged with murder.

On Saturday, two Tennessee county deputies were “relieved of duty” over their roles in Nichols’ beating. The investigation into their actions is now underway.

The organizers of the Dawson Park rally told KOIN 6 News they hope this event will honor the Nichols’ family request for peaceful demonstrations and send a clear message to police.

A small group of protesters gathered at Dawson Park in North Portland over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, January 28, 2023 (KOIN) A group of protesters at Dawson Park in North Portland over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, January 28, 2023 (KOIN)

“They care more about broken windows and burning trash cans than they do about the lives of Black, Brown, and poor working people in this country,” said Mariah Denman with the Party for Socialism & Liberation. “So when we say ‘police terror’, that is exactly what we mean.”

Mariah Denman with the Party for Socialism & Liberation in Portland, January 28, 2023 (KOIN)

Denman said she chose not to watch the now-released video of Nichols’ beating because, she said, she is tired of seeing people die at the hands of police.

Friday’s demonstration in Portland was peaceful, as were most across the US. However Portland police said they have “contingency plans” if anything criminal takes place.

“Most demonstrations are nonviolent and nondestructive,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News.

Earlier Saturday, KOIN 6 News monitored a rally at Irving Park in Northeast Portland. The small group, with some people openly carrying weapons, was uneventful.