Day 24: Protests outside the Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators gathered outside the Justice Center for the nightly protest Sunday evening. As Portland enters its fourth week of protests, Sunday marked day 24 of demonstrations against police brutality.

A few dozen people occupied Chapman Square, across the street from the Justice Center, and at the intersection of Salmon and 3rd. Roadblocks of sandbags and caution tape were set across the intersection, however authorities quickly removed them.

And then some deputies came out of JC to dismantle the roadblocks at 3rd and Main. Crowd is not happy. Still chanting ACAB. pic.twitter.com/1JRo2dtXsG — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) June 22, 2020

Portland police later referenced the roadblock on Twitter: “SW 3rd Ave from SW Main to SW Madison St is open to vehicular traffic. You are not allowed to block or impede traffic. Please vacate the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk. If you remain in the roadway you are subject to arrest.”

Tensions over where protesters stood rose as the evening wore on. Before 10 p.m. officers started arresting demonstrators.

The marchers who typically organize for a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Revolution Hall were absent on Sunday. Rose City Justice said that it was a day of rest on the organization’s Instagram account.