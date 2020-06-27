Day 29: Protests outside the Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly one month, demonstrations have continued daily across the city of Portland.

On the 29th consecutive night of demonstrations, protesters once again gathered outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center. Hundreds of people were estimated to be in the crowd. The fence surrounding the building was removed by police, however, its windows were still boarded up.

Around 10 p.m. protesters could be seen holding candles as part of a vigil for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two people who were killed by police in the US earlier this year.

Around 11:30 p.m. police were standing outside the Justice Center and were face to face with protesters. Police told protesters to move away from the building and into the park across the street. Authorities reportedly warned of the use of chemical agents or impact munitions.

Minutes later, police appeared to have backed away.

Shortly before midnight, police were once again using the loudspeaker to tell protesters to move away from the Justice Center and into the neighboring parks, but police also said that public parks would close at midnight.

Thursday night protests continued into the early hours of Friday morning. One side of Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct was on fire early Friday morning. The majority of protesters dispersed around 3:30 a.m., according to PPB.

Several businesses were looted overnight after windows were smashed and more fires were set, according to authorities. Although it is not confirmed which business was looted, Top to Bottom on NE MLK Boulevard had restoration crews out early Friday morning installing new windows and clearing debris. A nearby bank is believed to have been vandalized as well.

Police said four arrests were made related to Thursday night’s demonstrations, some for assaults or attempted assaults on police.