Day 30: Protests outside the Justice Center in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While nightly demonstrations led by Rose City Justice have begun to vary, demonstrations outside the Multnomah County Justice Center have remained constant in Portland. Saturday marks the 30th consecutive day of protests outside the downtown building.

Timeline of events

9:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, there were over one hundred people outside the Justice Center. Protesters had set up a makeshift barricade near SW Main Street and SW 3rd Avenue.

Roughly two blocks away, a Portland Police vehicle with the Long Range Acoustic Device fixed to the top was parked facing protesters. Earlier this month, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler instructed the police bureau to only used the LRAD for communication purposes. The device is also capable of emitting a loud sonic tone for crowd control purposes.

10:00 p.m.

Portland police address the makeshift blockade on Twitter:

“SW 3rd Ave/Main St are open to vehicular traffic. You are not allowed to block the street or impede traffic. Move immediately to the sidewalk. Do not block the street with barricades or cables.”

Friday night’s protest ended when police used crowd-control munitions to break up demonstrators in the early hours of Saturday morning.

For the first few hours, they blocked the streets and chanted. Later, some demonstrators used plastic barricades to block the doors.

Police say they used “some crowd control munitions” to clear the protesters, but did not use tear gas. An officer who was injured while attempting an arrest needed medical treatment, according to Portland police, but the officer’s injuries have been described as non-life-threatening. Multiple arrests were made, but police have not specified how many and for what charges.

Earlier on Friday, demonstrators gathered at Fields Park for an Abolish ICE protest. Organizers led a march from the park to Terry Schrunk Plaza, which sits across from the US Immigration Court House on Southwest 3rd Avenue. There, protesters heard speakers share their experiences and calls to action to do away with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.