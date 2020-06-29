Day 31: ‘Stay together, stay tight, we do this every night’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters returned to the Justice Center Sunday evening for the 31st consecutive day of demonstrations against police brutality in downtown Portland.

At the beginning of the evening, caution tape was looped around trees, circling the Justice Center. With the fence gone, the building has remained boarded up.

Timeline of events for June 28

11:00 p.m.

Across the street from the City Hall building, demonstrators burned what appeared to be an American flag. The crowd that was outside City Hall then moves back to the Justice Center.

Crowd now moving back in direction of the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/RpGBnPf23y — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) June 29, 2020

Back outside the Justice Center, two cars park with their hazard lights on at the intersection to keep thru-traffic from driving in front of the building on SW 3rd Avenue. Protesters occupy the street and chant “Black Lives Matter.”

10:30 p.m.

A driver in a black sedan and protesters outside the Justice Center appear to have a brief confrontation before the driver steps on the gas and drives through the crowd. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Protesters chant “Stay together, stay tight, we do this every night.” The crowd has grown to more than 100 people.

People then moved to the City Hall building on Southwest 4th Avenue. A silver van with “BLM” painted on the side drove down SW 4th and slowed to a stop in front of the building, halting traffic behind it.

One protester scaled the exterior of City Hall as other demonstrators pointed lasers at the nearby security camera. Once that person had climbed onto the balcony, they could be seen dismantling the camera.

10:00 p.m.

A few dozen people are occupying the road outside the Justice Center.

View from JC looking at the park. People shouting "you peaked in high school" at the building. pic.twitter.com/QVTJsn1ceJ — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) June 29, 2020

9:00 p.m.

The caution tape moved. Now blocking SW 3rd between Main and Madison + Main at 3rd. pic.twitter.com/6vqBEAPopJ — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) June 29, 2020

Photos from Sunday, June 28, 2020

Caution tape taken from outside the Justice Center and moved to block off SW 3rd Avenue between Main and Madison. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters move from the Justice Center to demonstrate in front of City Hall on SW 4th Avenue. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters move from the Justice Center to demonstrate in front of City Hall on SW 4th Avenue. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters move from the Justice Center to demonstrate in front of City Hall on SW 4th Avenue. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters move from the Justice Center to demonstrate in front of City Hall on SW 4th Avenue. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

A demonstrator scales the side of City Hall and other protesters point lasers at a security camera. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Across the street from City Hall, demonstrators burn a flag. June 28, 2020 (KOIN)

The Portland Police Bureau said eight arrests were made in connection with Saturday night’s protest.

A group of demonstrators formed a human chain to pull plastic barriers out of the pit at SW 2nd and SW Salmon Street behind a former restaurant. A woman with a hand held speaker was heard calling for violent resistance from the crowd, according to PPB.

Following an unlawful assembly declaration at 10:30 p.m., officers said they made efforts to move the crowd away from barricades to keep traffic from being obstructed.

“During this engagement, officers had rocks, glass bottles, and paint thrown at them,” PPB said in a release. “Lasers and lights were directed at the officer’s eyes.” PPB added that Crowd control munitions were used during this interaction.

At about 1:20 a.m., a group moved began blocking the Central Precinct door and the roll down gates. During an arrest attempt, an officer was struck in the face with a skateboard and sustained minor injury. The subject who resisted arrest and assaulted the officer with the skateboard was arrested.

A few sidewalk garbage cans were set on fire in the area of SW 1-4 Avenues/Clay to Morrison, according to PBB. Efforts to disperse the crowd were made and crowd control munitions were used.

The crowd was mostly dispersed just after 2 a.m.