2 demonstrations expected in Portland Thursday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate demonstrations are expected in Portland Thursday night, one day after PPB officers resigned from the Rapid Response Team after a member was indicted for an incident during a riot in August 2020.

The first demonstration is slated to begin around 6 p.m. at Revolution Hall and is organized by those seeking “Justice for Patrick Kimmons.” Kimmons, who would have turned 30 Thursday, was shot to death by police in September 2018 after police said he was involved in another shooting early that Sunday morning.

The second demonstration, which is expected around 9:30 p.m. is an “autonomous demonstration” that has often turned violent and destructive. The group is calling for people to gather at Fields Park in the Pearl District to party since “RRT resigned.” They also tell anyone planning to attend to “wear black, be water” and not to stream.

Their stated goal is to “Abolish Portland Police.”

In a Thursday afternoon statement, Mayor Ted Wheeler said he ordered the PPB “to prepare mobile field forces to respond to any public safety needs, including potential violence related to mass gatherings. Also, I have spoken to Governor Brown, and the Oregon State Police is making members of its Mobile Response Team available on standby. We are also coordinating with other regional law enforcement partners.”

Wheeler’s statement also noted that though the officers resigned from the Rapid Response Team, they “remain sworn members of the Portland Police Bureau.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.