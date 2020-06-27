Demonstrators gather in Portland for ‘Abolish ICE’ protest

Protesters will march to the US Immigration Court House on SW 3rd Ave

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protest organized against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began in Fields Park in Northwest Portland Friday afternoon.

The protest was organized by “The People vs. ICE PDX,” a POC-led coalition that advocated for the abolishment of ICE, according to the organization’s Instagram account. Demonstrators were called upon to organize at Fields Park and from there will march to the US Immigration Court House on SW 3rd Avenue.

“Protesters will gather downtown to protest the inhumane treatment of Black and Brown immigrants and refugees by the U.S. Government with a heavy focus on ICE.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story throughout the evening.

