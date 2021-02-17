Demonstrators plead not guilty to breaking windows amid Juneteenth unrest

Demonstrators gather near the Justice Center in downtown Portland for the 22nd night on Juneteenth, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)

Both are accused of using a slingshot to break Justice Center windows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman accused of breaking out windows at the Multnomah County Justice Center during an unlawful assembly last June pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her.

An attorney for Jessica Janae Wieandt, 28, entered the not guilty plea Wednesday morning in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Wieandt and co-defendant 32-year-old Ariston Ronald Vallejos are accused of using a slingshot to break the windows of the Justice Center during a demonstration on June 19, 2020.

Earlier that night, hundreds of people had gathered for a peaceful Juneteenth celebration at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland. A separate group of a couple hundred demonstrators gathered near the Justice Center and allegedly threw eggs, rocks, fireworks and other projectiles and breached the fence that surrounded the building, police said.

According to court documents, Wieandt and Vallejos both entered the Justice Center “with the intent to commit the crime of Criminal Mischief.”

Wieandt pleaded not guilty to 19 charges total: one count of first-degree criminal mischief, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, six counts of second-degree burglary, and six counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Ariston Ronald Vallejos pleaded not guilty to the same charges in late December