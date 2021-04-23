‘Direct Action’ expected to begin Friday in NW Portland

A group gathers near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, April 21, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another direct action march is expected in Portland Friday night, planned by the same group that has vandalized parts of Portland repeatedly in the past few weeks.

Organizers called for an “autonomous demonstration” to begin at Couch Park in Northwest Portland at 8 p.m., with a plan to “move” at 9 p.m. Once again, organizers want those coming to “bloc up” and “be water,” and they want “no streamers, no megaphones.”

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Acting Chief Chris Davis urged citizens to report what they see but not directly engage the group.

Wheeler also requested they not be labeled “protesters.”

“Call them what they call themselves: self-described anarchists,” the mayor said.

Wheeler also extended the State of Emergency through the weekend, which lets the city tap into other resources to deal with whatever may transpire.

