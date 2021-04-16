Protesters expected at Portland’s Director Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another direct action protest is expected in Portland Friday night, hours after police shot and killed a man in Lents Park.

The protest is expected to begin at Director Park around 8 p.m., with a march at 9 p.m. On Thursday, organizers once again tweeted the info with the admonition: “No streamers. No megaphones.”

This direct action was announced before the fatal shooting at Lents Park that brought an “aggressive, hostile crowd” shortly after the incident around 9:30 a.m.

Earlier this week, two other direct actions quickly escalated into riots near the Portland Police Association headquarters.

In a release, PPB said they’re aware of the direct action beginning at Director Park. They noted two things: the similar past events that ended with “wanton destruction of public and private property, violence and active threat of harm,” along with “arson and riots.”

“Fliers for one of tonight’s events suggest that participants want to disrupt traffic on a bridge,” police said.

And they noted the Red Flag warning for extreme fire danger because of the high winds and dry conditions.

Police officials said they are ready to respond “to any violence or criminal activity that threatens the safety of community members or public employees or public or private property. People who engage in criminal activity are subject to the use of force and arrest.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the night goes along.