Protests, planned ‘criminal activity’ puts Portland on edge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland is once again on alert after about 5 dozen protesters spray painted graffiti, broke windows, set fires and taunted federal officers who responded with tear gas and other munitions outside the Hatfield Federal Courthouse Thursday night.

On Friday, Portland police and the Multnomah County DA said they are aware of other planned “criminal activity” through the weekend in downtown and in the Pearl District.

An online post indicates a “direct action” event is planned for 8 p.m. Friday beginning in Jamison Square in Northwest Portland.

PPB officials told KOIN 6 News they will have extra uniformed officers from throughout the city keeping watch in areas “commonly targeted by people intent on criminal destruction.”

PPB Deputy Chief Chris Davis said these groups are looking for conflict and he urged residents in the areas not to give them any. Davis said the best thing people can do rather than fighting with demonstrators is to provide information, video or photos regarding crimes that do happen.

Other tips include staying aware, being informed, securing property, leaving lights on and reporting crimes to 911.

DA Mike Schmidt said they prioritize prosecuting violent crimes against people and destruction of property. In a statement, Schmidt said: “Recent riotous activity and wanton destruction of private property that targets businesses struggling to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear connected to the calls for social justice and system reform, which I strongly support. Instead, these destructive acts only serve to harm our community. My office will continue to prosecute acts of violence and property destruction.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.