Texas slaying spurs Portland protest march Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A direct action march in the name of a Black man in Texas who was shot to death by police while reportedly trying to break up a fight at a gas station will be held in Portland beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.

Jonathan Price was shot Saturday in Wolfe City, about 70 miles northeast of Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported. The officer who shot him is on administrative leave.

Organizers in Portland urge people to bring candles to Director Park with a march planned at 8 p.m.

Sunday night, dozens of protesters marched from Tom McCall Waterfront Park to the new Multnomah County Courthouse near the Hawthorne Bridge, then to the Justice Center. The gathering eventually marched to City Hall, but most of the crowd had left the area by about 12:30 a.m. A total of six people were arrested by the night’s end.