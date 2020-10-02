Direct action march planned at Laurelhurst Park Friday evening

Roughly 100 people gather at Laurelhurst Park ahead of the 79th night of demonstrations in Portland. August 15, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests in Portland are expected to resume Friday evening with a planned direct action march in Southeast Portland.

According to the Twitter account Safe PDX, a self-described abolitionist collective, the plan is to meet at Laurelhurst Park at 8 p.m. then move at 9 p.m., with no specific destination listed. As with many events in the past, the flyer for the march says “No cops! No prisons! Total abolition!”

On Wednesday evening, a “2nd year memorial and celebration of life” in the name of Patick Kimmons, who was shot to death by police in 2018, was held downtown.

Portland saw protests against racism and police brutality for 100 consecutive days over the summer, with more intermittent activity since historic wildfire swept the state beginning Labor Day.

The protests began with the Black Lives Matter movement, coinciding other similar demonstrations across the country, after the Minneapolis in-custody death of George Floyd. However recent protests have not always been labeled with the BLM slogan, including the one on Friday night.

Some Black community leaders like Portland NAACP President E.D. Mondainé have made calls over the summer to refocus the effort and put BLM and legitimate calls for justice and reform center stage. Portland State University Black Studies Professor Shirley A. Jackson has also expressed the need to differentiate between BLM protests and the antifascist movement, although the two groups have often overlapped during demonstrations.

The protests have often ended up with clashes between demonstrators and police, arrests and riots. The high frequency of protest activities, and subsequent federal response over the summer, helped put Portland in the national spotlight and as a focal point during Tuesday’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden.