Police warn protesters gathered at PPB union office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Portland police issued a stern warning to protesters blocking traffic outside the Portland Police Association office on North Lombard Street Thursday night.

“We are aware of criminal activity occurring in this crowd, do not vandalize the building or attempt to light it on fire. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC,” the Portland Police Bureau tweeted at about 9:30 p.m.

Online posts suggested a protest would be held at Arbor Lodge Park Thursday night.

According to Safe PDX, a self-described abolitionist collective, a direct action march was planned to meet up at 7 p.m. and then move at 8 p.m. at North Portland’s Arbor Lodge Park. The slogan “No Cops! No Prisons! Total Abolition!” is written on the event flyer, which was posted early Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

On Wednesday night hundreds gathered downtown for a demonstration calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

PPB: 13 arrested during riot, Molotov cocktails thrown at officers

300 people stood outside the Justice Center as about 75 others made their way to the Central Precinct side of the building, blocked traffic, and some threw “softball-sized” rocks through the precinct’s windows, police said. Through the course of the night a riot was declared after someone set fire to an awning on the side of the police building, according to PPB.

In addition, police said they saw what looked like multiple Molotov cocktails thrown toward police and in turn PPB responded with some crowd control munitions and arrested 13.

Federal agents with Department of Homeland Security and Federal Protective Services also made a presence Thursday night and were seen using tear gas and other crowd-control munitions, according to videos posted on social media and obtained by KOIN 6 News.

Portland saw more than 100 consecutive nights of protests over the summer in a call for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality and racism. Though the nightly street demonstrations ceased briefly due to wildfire smoke, they’ve since been reinvigorated in part due to the ruling in the case of Taylor’s death, announced Wednesday.