Direct action march planned for North Portland

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 26: Protesters and police face off on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency prior to Saturday’s protest and Proud Boy rally, as fears of political violence between far-right groups and Black Lives Matter protesters grew. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators organized on Monday night for a Direct Action March in North Portland.

People were instructed to meet at Kenton Park at 8 p.m. with a march to follow at 9 p.m., according to social media. The destination of the march was no listed, however, in past demonstrations, people have gone from the park to the Portland Police Association building, police union headquarters, on N Lombard Street.

Protests return to the city streets this week after a quiet night Sunday, but an active weekend overall after a Proud Boy rally was held at Delta Park Saturday afternoon and counter-demonstrations were organized nearby.

In preparation for the arrival of the right-wing group, Governor Kate Brown on Friday made Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders of Portland for the 48-hour period. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the action provided them with additional resources. “Our goal is to keep people apart,” he said.

There were no large interactions between the groups, which were relatively close to each other but separated by a large police presence. Demonstrations largely disbanded by late afternoon Saturday.

Following the multiple protests in North Portland, people gathered outside the Justice Center downtown Saturday night for a protest against police brutality. Hundreds of people occupied the block outside the building on SW 3rd Avenue.

Police repeatedly warned people to get out of the street and to not throw projectiles at officers. Demonstrators continued to occupy the area and chant.

Shortly before midnight an unlawful assembly was declared and law enforcement moved in to disperse people. Police later said 30 people had been arrested Saturday night.