‘Direct action’ expected at Portland’s North Precinct

Protesters stand in a line with umbrellas and shields at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct. August 10, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “direct action” event is expected Friday night near the PPB’s North Precinct in a tweet that implies active confrontation with police.

Previous “direct action” events have often turned violent and destructive throughout the last year in Portland.

This event is expected to begin around 8 p.m.

On Thursday night, a group called for an “autonomous demonstration” to begin at Fields Park in the Pearl District as a celebration since “RRT resigned.” Only between 20 to 30 people marched through the Pearl District streets starting around 10:30 p.m.

KOIN 6 News witnessed a confrontation between business owners, residents and demonstrators outside The Fields Bar & Grill. But no violence or destruction was reported.

Earlier Friday, the Proud Boys and antifa clashed at Clackamette Park in Oregon City in what quickly escalated into a riot. Minor injuries were reported but no one was arrested.

