Windows smashed, Portland police declare unlawful assembly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly as a group of people moved through downtown streets, smashing windows and leaving graffiti on Wednesday night.

About 60 people were seen outside the Justice Center and Portland City Hall. Around 10:30 p.m., the windows at Washington Federal Bank were broken, along with windows at Starbucks on SW 4th. The group continued on a path of destruction, breaking windows at the Union Bank Tower, the Virginia Cafe and the Target on SW 10th and Morrison.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the group gathered outside the Multnomah County Courthouse at SW 1st and Madison and tried to pry open the doors as other used umbrellas to shield them from view, police said. PPB used a loudspeaker to tell them to stop.

At 11 p.m., Portland police said those near SW 10th Avenue were part of an unlawful assembly and needed to leave the area.

Earlier in the night, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were aware of the planned “direct action” outside the Justice Center “calling for demonstrators to ‘spread fire.’ We will not tolerate criminal activity that jeopardizes or threatens the safety of deputies, officers, adults in custody, employees and community members.”

Tuesday night, 4 arrests were made after a hostile group of up to 100 people gathered near the PPB North Precinct, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin over the Jacob Blake decision.