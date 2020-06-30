‘Disarm PSU Now’ to hold vigil for Jason Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years ago, Jason Washington was shot to death by Portland State University police outside the Cheerful Tortoise near campus. That event led to a movement to disarm PSU campus officers.

That initial effort failed, but campus activists have renewed their efforts to disarm the campus police.

A vigil in Jason Washington’s name is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday on the PSU campus.

In a statement Monday afternoon, PSU President Steven Percy said the university is

“working with the Washington family to establish the Jason Washington Memorial Scholarship to honor Mr. Washington, and we will be commissioning an art piece on campus as a memorial to this tragic loss of life. These are critical steps on our collective healing journey and provide lasting reminders that from grief and tragedy we must learn and we must change.

“Our path to healing, learning and changing will include significant work at PSU, including considering our approaches to campus safety and taking a bold look at the ways systemic racism and anti-blackness show up on our campus.”

Washington was killed outside the Cheerful Tortoise on June 29, 2018. He had a concealed weapon permit and had a gun when he was shot. But documents show he took the gun from his friend earlier in the evening to keep his friend from getting into trouble.

A grand jury ruled no criminal prosecution of Officer James Dewey and Officer Shawn McKenzie was warranted in the shooting, which occurred near the PSU campus at SW 6th Avenue and College Street.