DOJ: Portland is ‘permitting violence and destruction of property’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Department of Justice said it has identified Portland, among other cities, as “a jurisdiction permitting violence and destruction of property.”

In a press release on Monday, the DOJ said Portland has allowed the violence and property destruction to “to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities.” The identification was reportedly a response to the Presidential Memorandum reviewing federal funding to state and local governments that allow anarchy and violence.

Attorney General William Barr said they cannot permit federal tax dollars to flow into cities that allow violence.

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” said Attorney General Barr. “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

The criteria for evaluating each city is listed as follows:

Whether a jurisdiction forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction.

Whether a jurisdiction has withdrawn law enforcement protection from a geographical area or structure that law enforcement officers are lawfully entitled to access but have been officially prevented from accessing or permitted to access only in exceptional circumstances, except when law enforcement officers are briefly withheld as a tactical decision intended to resolve safely and expeditiously a specific and ongoing unlawful incident posing an imminent threat to the safety of individuals or law enforcement officers.

Whether a jurisdiction disempowers or defunds police departments.

Whether a jurisdiction unreasonably refuses to accept offers of law enforcement assistance from the Federal Government.

Any other related factors the Attorney General deems appropriate.

The DOJ’s release listed the following reasons for determining Portland as one of the jurisdictions:

This month, Portland marked 100 consecutive nights of protests marred by vandalism, chaos, and even killing.

Those bent on violence regularly started fires, threw projectiles at law enforcement officers, and destroyed property. Numerous law enforcement officers, among others, suffered injury.

Shootings increased by more than 140% in June and July 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In the midst of this violence, the Portland City Council cut $15 million from the police bureau, eliminating 84 positions. Crucially, the cuts included the Gun Violence Reduction Team, which investigates shootings, and several positions from the police team that responds to emergency incidents.

In August, Portland Mayor Wheeler sent a letter to President Trump expressly rejecting the Administration’s offer of federal law enforcement to stop the violent protests.

New York City, New York and Seattle, Washington were the two other cities identified in the release. The DOJ said the list could be periodically updated with new jurisdictions added.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to several city leaders for comment. So far, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office tells us they have no comment.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 will continue to provide updates.