PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Separate from Tuesday’s rallies at Portland State University, against the Supreme Court’s draft opinion suggesting the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, unrest on Portland’s streets left some downtown businesses damaged.

Demonstrators gather in downtown Portland in response to the leaked draft opinion that shows the US Supreme Court’s expected decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Graffiti left by demonstrators in downtown Portland on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Graffiti left by demonstrators in downtown Portland on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Graffiti left by demonstrators in downtown Portland on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Damage from demonstrators in downtown Portland on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Damage from demonstrators in downtown Portland on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Damage from demonstrators in downtown Portland on May 3, 2022. (KOIN)

Demonstrators smashed windows at the Portland Exchange, based at the Hilton at SW Jefferson and Second. There’s also graffiti on nearby buildings. The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News one arrest has been made.

Witnesses said shortly before the vandalism, a crowd near the site was dressed in all black with their faces covered. A KOIN 6 News crew saw another similarly dressed crowd interrupt the rally at PSU.

TriMet announced due to demonstrations, Lines 2, 10 and 14 to Portland from SW Main and Second to SW Jefferson and Sixth have no service.