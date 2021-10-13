Windows broken downtown following memorial for slain activist

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Windows broken at downtown Portland businesses on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Credit: KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vandalism was reported in downtown Portland on Tuesday night amid a memorial for an activist who was killed in 2019.

A group was witnessed by KOIN 6 News shattering dozens of windows at businesses and spray-painting several buildings. A few people were also seen lighting fires in the streets.

Social media posts indicate there was a vigil for slain activist Sean Kealiher, who was killed in October 2019.

KOIN 6 News also witnessed police driving around running lights and sirens, but it is unclear if any arrests were made.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau, but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories