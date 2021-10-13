Windows broken downtown following memorial for slain activist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vandalism was reported in downtown Portland on Tuesday night amid a memorial for an activist who was killed in 2019.

A group was witnessed by KOIN 6 News shattering dozens of windows at businesses and spray-painting several buildings. A few people were also seen lighting fires in the streets.

Social media posts indicate there was a vigil for slain activist Sean Kealiher, who was killed in October 2019.

KOIN 6 News also witnessed police driving around running lights and sirens, but it is unclear if any arrests were made.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau, but did not immediately hear back.