Downtown jeweler: Rioters using ‘guise of social justice’ to destroy city

Local businesses and community organizations call on leaders to do more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “They’re a bunch of bored people out there making trouble and using the guise of social justice,” said Margulis Jewelers owner David Margulis. “They’re destroying our downtown.”

Margulis is one of several downtown business owners KOIN 6 spoke with Wednesday about the ongoing destruction happening in Portland. Some told us Tuesday night’s unlawful assembly and last week’s riots are the reason they’re boarding up their windows again.

David Margullis of Margullis Jewelers in downtown Portland, April 21, 2021 (KOIN)

Local businesses and community organizations are calling on leaders to do more to stop the consistent destruction. The groups said they want to see action take by both the governor and mayor.

“We talked to the district attorney, we’ve talked to the mayor and we’ve talked to the police chief,” said Emmet Wheatfall, a faith leader with United in Spirit, a nonpartisan coalition of civic, cultural, and religious groups from the region. “And they’re not on the same page.”

Margulis told us there has been no guidance nor any action from leaders.

“They’ve been speaking the speak but not walking the walk,” Margulis said. “I don’t feel the commissioners have been stepping up and being present to be visible and to help us in stopping this.”

Businesses in downtown Portland re-install boards over their windows after a series of riots and unlawful assemblies, April 21, 2021 (KOIN)

Apartment complexes are also preparing for continued violence and vandalism. Several buildings began boarding up their ground floor windows Wednesday. The Portland Police Bureau also reported it would have a stronger and longer presence downtown to quell the criminal behavior.

Statement from Acting Chief Davis: PPB personnel will be working extended shifts tonight to help keep the city safe. There are those who continue to engage in destruction and PPB will focus on arrests of those responsible. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 21, 2021

Mayor Ted Wheeler extended Portland’s Emergency Declaration for another 24 hours following Tuesday night’s unlawful assembly.

The mayor declared a State of Emergency to open resources moments before the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was read on Tuesday. Wheeler said Oregon State Police were made available to assist the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office during the State of Emergencies.