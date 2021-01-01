Downtown Portland demonstration planned on New Year’s Eve

FILE: Artwork covers the spot where the Elk statue used to stand between Lownsdale and Chapman squares. August 2, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A demonstration on New Years Eve is planned for downtown Portland’s Chapman Square at 9 p.m., according to posts online.

It’s unclear what the main thrust of the gathering is, though the flier does state “In Solidarity with BLM” and “No Streamers, No Megaphones, No Masters.”

According to the flier, participants are also asked to wear bloc and “be water” for what is touted as an autonomously organized event.

The event comes one day after nearly a dozen businesses were vandalized downtown overnight, according to Portland police, including Portland City Hall, Oregon Historical Society, TriMet and Portland Police Bureau.

Around 7 p.m., a group of approximately 40 people marched out of Director Park and through various streets, doing damage along the way, police said. That included breaking windows, spray painting buildings and the firing of paintballs. A police officer tried to contact one of the people, but their police vehicle was then spray painted, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.