Dozen charged for Night 70 Portland protest violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twelve people were arrested during the 70th night of protests in Portand Thursday night, including people from Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Portland police tweeted at 9:40 p.m. “We believe the intention of the crowd outside East Precinct is to vandalize or attempt to burn down the precinct. If you attempt to break in to or burn East Precinct you will be subject to arrest and the use of force to include crowd control munitions.”

Within minutes, some in the crowd lit a fire in a trash can near the boarded-over doors of the East Precinct. A woman tried to stand in the way of protesters who were splashing paint on the plywood outside the building. She was splashed in paint and confronted by angry protesters.

Another woman with a walker then tried to put out the trash can fire with an extinguisher — but was blocked by a person dressed in all black.

Local resident woman attempts to put fire out with extinguisher pic.twitter.com/tmour6tf16 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020

Those facing charges

Those arrested include Malia Treammell of Portland. Police said the 28-year-old punctured a tire on a sound truck and slipped out of her backpack when she was told she was under arrest. During the foot chase she fell and was taken into custody. Authorities said they found “multiple rebar spike devices” in her backpack.

Portland police tweeted photos of ties made of rebar used by protesters to pop police vehicle tires during the 70th night of demonstrations, Aug. 6, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

Treammell is charged with riot, escape, criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.

Maranie Staab of Level Green, Pennsylvania, 32, was charged with interfering with a police officer and harassment.

41 year-old Michael Rodgers of Louisville, Kentucky, 41, was charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Others charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct are: Terrell Kitchens, 27,of Hillsboro; Aaron Newson, 27, of Portland; Gaije Duncan, 26,of Portland; Jesslyn Kreutz, 28, of Portland; Chris Johnson, 21, of Gresham.

Facing those charges plus resisting arrest are: Ragina Gray, 30, of Portland; Jordan Saul, 23, of Portland.

Travonn Trahan, 26 of Portland, is charged with interfering with a police officer. A 17-year-old was held for interfering with a police officer, then referred to Juvenile Court and released to a parent.