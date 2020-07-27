Dozens rally for ‘Blue Lives Matter’ in Pearl District

2020 Protests

Demonstrators called for Mayor Ted Wheeler to take stronger action

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally held in the Pearl District on Sunday called for people to support local police.

A few dozen people occupied street corners at NW Glisan and 10th Avenue, chanting “Blue Lives Matter.” Demonstrators also carried the American flag and Thin Blue Line flags—a version of the US flag that symbolizes support for law enforcement.

“We don’t want people from Seattle and people from Southern Oregon coming up here, telling Ted Wheeler and people up here who vote what people here do and don’t want,” said Ara Almosa, who participated in the rally. “These are people that live here. We are from here. We vote here, and these are our streets.”

Some rally-goers said they were also against racism, but were upset over the violence and attacks on police at protests in the city. Demonstrators called for Mayor Ted Wheeler to take stronger action.

Counter-protesters were also present Sunday afternoon. The two groups exchanged words but remained non-violent.

