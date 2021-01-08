Ethiopians in Portland protest ongoing Tigray war

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters gathered in downtown Portland Friday to bring attention to the ongoing war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
The conflict has been going on for some time but in November the prime minister officially declared war on the region, causing tens of thousands of refugees to flee.
Portland’s Oromo community has been working to bring attention to this issue all year, including a march that shut down the Burnside Bridge in August.
