Fairview man faces 3 federal charges from 2021 riots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old Fairview man faces 3 federal charges for his alleged actions during 3 separate riots in March and April, the US Attorney’s Office for Oregon said Thursday.

Anthony Amoss is accused of breaking more than a dozen windows at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and the ICE facility in South Portland on March 14, March 20 and April 1. Authorities said Amoss threw more than 40 objects and caused more than $164,000 in cumulative damage.

He made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday and was released pending more court actions. He is charged with 3 counts of destruction of government property.