Faith leaders: Portland BLM message muzzled by ‘racist system’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Faith leaders of various denominations are speaking out about the nightly protests in Portland, saying the original message has been drowned out by ongoing violence in the streets — violence they blame on law enforcement.

The faith leaders held a virtual meeting Thursday night to talk about the protests that have put Portland in the national spotlight. Demonstrations, which have often devolved into clashes between protesters and law enforcement, have stretched on for nearly 100 straight days the city.

Rev. Lenny Duncan, a pastor at Jubilee Collective in Vancouver, shared his firsthand experiences on the protests.

“I see every-day people show up with signs and they get gassed and show up with gas masks,” he said. “They have stood up every day, these are not violent terrorists, these are every-day people who have to come home from a shift at work and have to put on body armor.”

Those participating in the online conversation agreed that talking about the violence has taken away from the Black Lives Matter message.

“Anytime you are moving the center of the conversation to something different, away from Black lives, you are building the narrative that people are violent and we need more violence,” said Alaide Vilchis Ibarra, the program director for migration policy at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

“The thing you need to know if you’re not from Portland is how rapidly the conversation got diverted from need to support BLM to conversation about violence and its dangers,” said the Reverand Dr. Bill Sinkford at First Unitarian Church.

The group also feels that the protesters shouldn’t have to shoulder the blame for the violence.

“This system is grounded in racism and it’s grounded in violence so the outcome of that is going to be violence,” said LaVeta Gilmore Jones, the community organizer at Leaven.

“We are here today to tell you that the violence isn’t on the protesters’ side, it’s completely on the side of the state — it’s completely on the side of the police because that’s the system they’re entrenched in,” said Duncan.