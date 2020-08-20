FBI investigating May 29 Portland riot arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On May 29, the first night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd, a riot broke out in downtown Portland. Fires were set at the Justice Center, Chase Bank and other locations along with looting and window-smashing.

Photo of a man wanted in connection with an arson at a Chase Bank in Portland on May 29, 2020, released by the FBI on August 20, 2020

Investigations into the arsons continue and Thursday the FBI released photos of people they believe are in or near the Justice Center at the time it was set on fire, around 11 p.m. that night.

A few hours later windows were smashed at the Chase Bank on SW 6th. After the window was smashed someone started a fire inside the bank. The FBI also released a photo of a person they believe is connected.

The riot lasted about 5 hours and police said included arson, riot and looting. Two police officers were slightly injured, one by a thrown incendiary device and the other was hit in the head with a rock.

Police said the rioters started multiple fires in the city and looters targeted banks, marijuana dispensaries, liquor stores, electronic stores and department stores in the downtown area.

The 13 people were arrested that night, ranging in age from 19-40 on a variety of charges

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI: 800.225.5324 or 503.224.4181. Online tips can be delivered through tips.fbi.gov