Feds: Capitol rioter from Battle Ground in Portland with guns

A picture of Jeffrey Grace at a protest in Portland carrying a gun, released by federal prosecutors on August 10, 2021 (US District Court, DC)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal prosecutors want to place more restrictions on Jeffrey Grace, a Battle Ground resident who was arrested with his son for their alleged roles in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, after he was seen in downtown Portland this past weekend with weapons during a skirmish with opposing political groups.

Prosecutors want to ban him from possessing “any firearms, weapons, or destructive devices” while his case in the District of Columbia continues. (Read full federal document at the bottom of this article.)

Grace allegedly traveled from his home in Battle Ground to Portland on August 7 as “part of a larger group” who provided “perimeter security” for a religious gathering at Waterfront Park. That event became a melee with far-right group members clashing with left-wing members.

Far-right extremist Jeff Grace reacts to being pepper sprayed by anti-fascists on August 8, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Anti-fascists and far-right extremists clashed near a religious gathering in downtown Portland for the second day in a row without a police response. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

“According to Grace, the pastor and other attendees were confronted by ‘antifa’ members,” prosecutors said in court documents filed in DC Tuesday. They cited Grace’s own YouTube channel and a KOIN.com post by Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune.

“In Portland, Grace also appeared to carry a black baton, and at another event, possibly on August 8, Grace wore a helmet while carrying what appears to be a can of chemical irritant and a wood-colored baton. In both Portland and El Paso (around July 20), Grace engaged in what appear to be pre-planned confrontations with individuals,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors want the modification because of Grace’s “escalating behavior and his willingness to bring his firearm and other weapons to engage in pre-planned conflicts. It will also bring the defendant’s conditions of release in line with other similarly situated defendants, including the defendant’s son.”

Federal officials also said Grace wasn’t “fully candid” when he was interviewed before his arrest for his alleged actions on January 6. And, they said, his recent behavior twice bringing weapons ” to pre-planned confrontations with others and vowed to continue doing so, establishes that the proposed amendment is reasonably necessary to protect the safety of the community.”

Read: USA vs. Jeffrey Grace Motion to Modify Pretrial Release