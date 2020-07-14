Feds charge 2 for roles in fiery Portland protests

People carry a picnic table to a fire burning in the middle of SW 3rd Ave. July 5, 2020 (KOIN)

Both men accused of crimes during morning of July 13

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more men face federal charges for their alleged roles in crimes that took place during the downtown Portland protests.

Kevin Weier has been charged with attempted arson of a federal building and Benjamin Bolen has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Weier is accused of assisting an unidentified protester in wedging a piece of burning wood up against the courthouse in the early morning hours of July 13.

Details on circumstances involving Bolen’s role were not immediately known.

Bolen was recently named in a lawsuit by conservative blogger Andy Ngo, who alleges Bolen is tied to Rose City Antifa.

Bolen was also one of 71 protesters who were arrested in November of 2016 following the Presidential Election.

Kevin B. Weier (MCSO)

Benjamin Bolen (MCSO)

Charging Documents