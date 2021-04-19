Felony charges leveled in April 16 Portland riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people face felony riot charges for their alleged involvement in a downtown Portland riot on April 16 that caused damage to businesses, museums and buildings.

Theodore Matthee-O’Brien and Cameron Millar-Griffin were charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for riot and other charges.

Matthee-O’Brien is accused of breaking several large windows, including some at the Oregon Historical Society. Authorities said when he was arrested he had a window punch, a gas mask, several pair of gloves, knives and umbrellas.

Theodore Matthee-O’Brien, April 19. 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

He’s also accused of riotous acts on January 20, 2021 when he allegedly used a shield to block and shove officers trying to control a violent crown outside a federal building in South Portland. Authorities said at that time he was in possession of several large rocks, an asp baton and a shield.

For both events, he faces a total of two counts of felony riot and one count each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Millar-Griffin is accused of breaking windows at the Oregon Historical Society and the First Christian Church. He faces a felony riot charge and two counts of criminal mischief.

Cameron Millar-Griffin, April 19, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

Damage to the church and the historical museum exceed $10,000 each, officials said.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Mayor Wheeler’s spokesperson Tim Becker said they are working with “Portland Police and other city bureaus, as well as our partners in other public safety organizations such as the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, to protect our city from more destruction. We will intensify our focus on identifying, arresting, and prosecuting the self-described anarchists who engage in criminal activity and inflict harm and damage on the City, businesses and our neighborhoods. We will also continue to find ways to support the employers and jobs that have been harmed.”

Becker added the mayor’s office will have more to say “about a peace compact for community gatherings and our work to lift the voices of those calling for meaningful change” in the coming days.