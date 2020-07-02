Elk Statue removed from the middle of downtown Portland

The statue was donated to Portland in 1900

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past month of near-nightly protests in Portland, the Elk Fountain statue has been the scene of a number of clashes. Over the past 2 nights, protesters set fires in and around the statue.

Thursday, officials removed the familiar statue from its long-time perch in downtown in the middle of Main Street between Chapman and Lownsdale Squares.

KOIN 6 News watched the 9-foot tall statue leave the area on a flat-bed truck shortly after noon Thursday.

The statue, also known as the David P. Thompson Fountain, itself was not burned in an early Thursday fire, nor was the fountain — but an area right next to it is now filled with ashes. The statue is also covered in graffiti.

The sculpture was donated to the city in 1900. It has been designated a Portland historic landmark. The statue, the second major piece in Portland after the Skidmore Fountain in Old Town, was a gift from former Portland Mayor David P. Thompson in 1900.

The bronze statue has survived 120 years of wear and tear. In 1994, it received major renovations and recently there was an overhaul of the bronze surface.

There are about 170 outdoor public sculptures in Multnomah County, all of them cared for by the Regional Arts and Culture Council.

Ashes at the Elk Fountain in downtown Portland after a fire was set next to it overnight. July 2, 2020.

