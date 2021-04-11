Fires set outside ICE headquarters; no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A group set fires and tagged the outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Saturday night, according to police reports.

ICE Agents & Department of Homeland Security Police move back inside of the gate, firing pepper balls at protesters before shutting the gate. #Portland #PDX #ICE pic.twitter.com/WfYkmB80Bp — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) April 11, 2021

Videos posted on Twitter show federal officers using what appears to be crowd control munitions to push the group back.

When PPB officers arrived, they found there were at least two fires, including one that appeared to be against the building, Portland Police officers reported. PPB later assisted Portland Fire & Rescue in snuffing out the fires.

Social media posts indicate the demonstration is in response to immigration policy under the Biden administration. The building has been a routine target for protests since last summer.