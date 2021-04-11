Fires set outside ICE headquarters; no arrests made

Protests

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A group set fires and tagged the outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Saturday night, according to police reports.

Videos posted on Twitter show federal officers using what appears to be crowd control munitions to push the group back.

When PPB officers arrived, they found there were at least two fires, including one that appeared to be against the building, Portland Police officers reported. PPB later assisted Portland Fire & Rescue in snuffing out the fires.

Social media posts indicate the demonstration is in response to immigration policy under the Biden administration. The building has been a routine target for protests since last summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories