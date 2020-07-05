Fireworks outside Justice Center, police declare a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several hundred people gathered in Chapman Square, across the street from the Justice Center Saturday night. Fireworks were set off in the street, including aerial fireworks which are illegal in Oregon. Some protesters were seen aiming fireworks at the US District Courthouse near the Justice Center as well.

At 11:09 p.m. Portland police declared a riot in the area of the Federal Courthouse building and Justice Center. Crowd control munitions were used, including CS tear gas. Police reported that several arrests were made.

Timeline of Events

12 a.m.

At midnight, police released an update that stated tear gas had been used on demonstrators downtown. Police reported that bricks and fireworks were thrown at police as officers broke up crowds of demonstrators. Several arrests were made related to the protest.

11 p.m.

Police declared a riot at 11:09 p.m. in downtown Portland.

A riot has been declared in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. You must leave the area now by moving to the west. Tear gas and other crowd control munitions may be deployed. Leave the area now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 5, 2020

Officers in riot gear moved in quickly.

Police closed the “area between SW Broadway and SW 1st Avenue, SW Columbia to SW Yamhill Street,” and told demonstrators to leave or tear gas and other crowd-control munitions would be used.

Police say the protest & gathering has been declared a riot….We observe the burning sensation of what may be tear gas that’s in the air. You can see gas or smoke canisters going off near SW Main. #koin6news #PDX #Portland #Oregon #Protests #rosecity #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #PNW pic.twitter.com/p5zqhQFsvV — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 5, 2020

Police moving in now pic.twitter.com/epyO3Vnxtn — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 5, 2020

Minutes before a riot was declared, Portland police issued an 11 p.m. update via Twitter in which officials said federal officers at the had used crowd-control munitions on demonstrators around Federal Courthouse. At the time, protesters were seen running away from smoke and some claimed it was tear gas.

People are running away from smoke, some say it’s tear gas, too far away to tell for sure. pic.twitter.com/dBMF6Twbnp — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 5, 2020

10 p.m.

Several hundred people were outside the Justice Center. Some people set off fireworks.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Portland police said they were aware of the aerial fireworks, as well as “a sound amplification system that is mimicking commands similar to those used by the PPB sound truck.” Police said any official commands that come from their sound truck will also be repeated on Twitter.

“Fireworks and explosive devices are a serious safety risk to demonstration participants and officers. Do not direct fireworks or other incendiary devices towards the Justice Center. The fireworks are impacting the adults in custody within the building. Cease these activities now,” said police on Twitter.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar statement on Twitter, stating that commercial-grade fireworks are an “extreme fire risk.”