Free Palestine rally in Portland draws hundreds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another rally for Palestine drew hundreds of demonstrators in downtown Portland.

These demonstrations were reignited earlier this month during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire brokered with international help is holding, but many are calling for a two-state solution in the Middle East, calling Israel’s military occupations of Palestinian territories of Gaza a humanitarian emergency.

Gaza was the epicenter of much of this month’s air raids by the Israeli military.

More than 240 Palestinians were killed. More than 60 were children.

Moving forward, both Hamas and Israel’s prime minister have said that if either side escalates again, retaliation is imminent.