On George Floyd anniversary, Portland events planned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the one year since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, a worldwide social movement began that brought peaceful activists to the streets along with those more prone to violence.

In Portland, his death sparked more than 100 consecutive nights of protest that morphed from his death into a larger call about different ways to police cities.

There are 3 known large events expected Monday night in Portland related to the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Protesters are expected to gather at Revolution Hall at SE Stark and 12th with a march to follow.

At 8 p.m., more protesters are expected to gather at the Justice Center — the scene of many of the more violent events over the past year.

And a third event, without specifying a time or location is billed as a “May 25th Night Shift all out for abolition” and called for “small actions, big targets.”

In a release the Portland Police Bureau said they will monitor these events and will respond as needed. They also said none of the event organizers have permits for street marches and they encouraged drivers “to be aware of the potential for traffic interruptions should a spontaneous march develop during the day.”

Rememberances elsewhere

(AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.

FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members held a moment of silence at a “Celebration of Life” event at a downtown Minneapolis park that included music, food trucks, an inflatable bouncy house and a vaccination stand. A few miles away, at the site of the intersection where Floyd died, dozens of people kneeled around a steel fist sculpture for several minutes — symbolizing the 9 minutes, 29 seconds during which Floyd was pinned down.

“It’s been a troubling year, a long year,” Bridgett Floyd told the crowd downtown. “But we made it. … The love is here. George is here.”

Other members of Floyd’s family met in Washington with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who urged Congress to quickly pass a law in Floyd’s name that would bring changes to policing. A moment of silence to honor Floyd was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles.

Globally, a rally took place in Germany and Floyd’s death was marked by U.S. embassies in Greece and Spain.

Hours before the Minneapolis festivities, the intersection where Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire.

Associated Press video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue — informally known as George Floyd Square — showed people running for cover as shots rang out. Police said a man, who they believe was injured in the shooting, went to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said he was in critical condition but was expected to survive. There were no immediate arrests.