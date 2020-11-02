Brown to discuss law enforcement plan ahead of Election Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before an Election Day already entrenched in tension.

According to her office, Brown is expected to discuss a law enforcement plan involving city, county and state resources to keep the peace while still protecting free speech in Portland this week. Slated to begin at 10 a.m., KOIN 6 News will stream the press conference on-air and online.

Updates will be provided once new information is available.

Brown’s press conference comes as local law enforcement is already preparing for what is expected to be an active week. Demonstrations have been ongoing for months in the Portland Metro area — and with election day nearly here, Portland police have already started pooling all available officers.

“We at the Portland Police Bureau have canceled days off so we have additional staffing on hand,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell.

The PPB will work together with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police in order to quell whatever unrest comes as a result of the elections.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said his office will continue to focus on those who commit assault or cause property damage.

“My office’s guidelines are still in place and we’ve been handling everything, focusing on cases of property damage and violence, and prioritizing those cases,” said Schmidt.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is taking a very specific role in preventing problems at ballot drop-off locations. Increased patrols will be in place so deputies can respond quickly to any calls.

“If they have any reports of intimidation, interference, or threats towards voters, to call that in. If you fear imminent violence, call 9-1-1. If it’s not an emergency and you have a question, reach out to the elections office,” said Reese.

The sheriff also asks voters to document anything that doesn’t seem right.

Authorities want to prevent what happened in November 2016 when Donald Trump won the election. Dozens of Portland businesses were vandalized, rioters used rocks and baseball bats, fires were set and more than 100 people were arrested during several nights of violence.

“In 2016 I think we were reacting to it a lot over those first few days and we want to have plans in place already in order to have adequate resources to deal with anything that comes up,” Davis said.