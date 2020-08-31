Governor Brown releases ‘Unified Law Enforcement Plan’

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Portland police walk through smoke while dispersing a crowd gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct early in the morning on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Friday marked the 86th night of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown released a “Unified Law Enforcement Plan” on Sunday night in response to the deadly shooting on Saturday night in downtown Portland.

The Governor said the plan is meant to protect free speech and bring an end to violence in downtown Portland. She said Portland Police Bureau’s resources have been stretched thin and the plan will help alleviate some of that.

Here are some details on the plan:

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute serious criminal offenses, including arson and physical violence. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will work with system partners to hold individuals booked for violent behavior, and to ensure that there is adequate jail space to hold such individuals. As done previously, Oregon State Police will detail personnel and resources to Portland to free up the Portland Police Bureau’s investigative capabilities to arrest and charge those engaging in violent acts. OSP troopers will continue their standard practice of wearing body cameras to allow for the documentation of their activities. The Governor is asking Clackamas and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices and the City of Gresham Police Department to support the Portland Police Bureau with personnel and resources to keep the peace and protect free speech. Oregon State Police have offered over two dozen body cameras and associated evidence management to the Portland Police Bureau, and the Bureau will evaluate their use. The City of Portland has agreed to indemnify Clackamas and Washington Counties and the City of Gresham for law enforcement assistance. In addition, the Mayor will seek financial resources to reimburse these jurisdictions for their support. The United States Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will commit additional resources for investigation of criminal activity.

The new plan comes one day after a man was shot and killed in downtown Portland on Saturday night.

KOIN 6 News witnessed two men yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. KOIN 6 News heard shots fired. A wounded man was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running, according to witnesses.

Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died. According to the Associated Press, the shooting victim was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

In the two hours following the shooting, protesters gathered downtown and there was sporadic fighting and vandalism, police said. Some gave speeches in Lownsdale Square Park before the protest petered out.

PPB reported ten people were arrested following Saturday night’s chaos.