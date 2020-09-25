Gov. Brown to hold press conference on Portland protests

Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference about the response to the Oregon wildfires, September 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Press conference expected to begin at 10 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown will address the media and the public Friday morning on the expected weekend protests in Portland and the efforts to keep the peace.

The governor’s press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. KOIN.com will livestream the event.

The far-right group Proud Boys announced they would hold a rally at Delta Park in North Portland, but were denied a permit over COVID concerns. Anti-fascist groups are expected to hold a rally about 3 miles away at Peninsula Park. Both rallies are expected to begin around noon.

A third event will possibly take place at Waterfront Park, police said Thursday.

Traffic and mass transit may be disrupted throughout the day, officials said.

Neither the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office nor the Oregon State Police will help with crowd control, citing Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s decision to ban the use of tear gas at demonstrations. However, both MCSO and OSP will assist PPB in a variety of other ways, including a Mobile Booking Unit.

When a riot broke out Wednesday night (following the decision not to charge officers with anything directly connected to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville) federal officers assisted Portland police to quell the rapidly escalating violence.

Both Gov. Brown and Mayor Wheeler have resisted calls from federal officials to use the National Guard to deal with the protests.

