Grand jury indicts man for laser use during protest

Bryan Kelley, 36, is accused of shining a powerful laser into officers’ eyes on Aug. 25, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of shining a laser into police officers’ eyes during a protest last month has been indicted by a grand jury.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment against 36-year-old Bryan Kelley Tuesday morning.

The alleged crime took place during a demonstration on August 25th in downtown Portland. According to police, people broke into Portland City Hall and started vandalizing the building, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly.

A Portland Police Bureau sergeant said he saw Kelley aim a blue laser into the eyes of officers “on multiple occasions,” according to court documents. The sergeant said he was also a victim of Kelley’s laser, and that he had to look away due to the intensity of the laser.

The DA’s office and PPB worked together to figure out how strong the laser was: Police said it was so powerful it would “burn through paper and cause dry material to catch fire,” according to the DA’s office.

Kelley is charged with second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful directing of light from a laser pointer.