Group lights fire in street outside Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters started a fire in the road outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland Thursday night, prompting stern warnings from police.

A group of about 50 people had formed outside the Justice Center by about 10 p.m. Some people lit a fire in the middle of SW 3rd Avenue while others chanted slogans like “No Justice, No Peace.”

Minutes later, Portland police ordered the group to get out of the roadway and warned those who didn’t comply about the consequences.

“If you remain in the roadway and show the intent to engage in physical resistance to removal, or if emergency circumstances require, you may be subject to the use of force, including crowd control agents and impact weapons. Move to the sidewalk,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet.

About an hour later, police were telling protesters to let firefighters move in and extinguish the fire. Officers threatened to use tear gas if the group interfered. A second fire was started a short time later, this time near the sidewalk. Most of the protesters then moved to the entrance of the PPB’s downtown precinct on SW 2nd Avenue.

Recent demonstrations

On Wednesday night, people gathered near Portland’s Revolution Hall to honor George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday. Around 150 people spent the evening lighting candles, leaving flowers beneath a portrait of Floyd, listening to speeches and even an opera singer.

The night marked the first major demonstration planned since people overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln Sunday night, during an event dubbed “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage.” The Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University campus public safety office, a jewelry store, multiple restaurants, a coffee shop, a bank and a phone store were among several buildings damaged.