Group tags, lights fire outside PPA building in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of demonstrators lit a small fire around the outside of the Portland Police Association building in North Portland Saturday night.

The exterior was also tagged with anti-police sentiments.

Portland Police and fire authorities later snuffed the fire.

The “autonomous demonstration” began at Arbor Lodge Park and eventually migrated to outside the PPA building, according to Twitter posts.

PPB officials said some people are blocking traffic on North Lombard Street near North Campbell Avenue.

About 40 people gathered at the @ppavigil headquarters, some lighting this wood debris on fire this evening. @ppbnorth officers responded with assistance from @PPBCentral and @ppbeast to allow @PDXFire to douse the flames. (continued) pic.twitter.com/lcbmNMDpo7 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 4, 2021

The police union headquarters building has been the frequent site of past protests last year.