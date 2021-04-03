Group tags, lights fire outside PPA building in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of demonstrators lit a small fire around the outside of the Portland Police Association building in North Portland Saturday night.
The exterior was also tagged with anti-police sentiments.
Portland Police and fire authorities later snuffed the fire.
The “autonomous demonstration” began at Arbor Lodge Park and eventually migrated to outside the PPA building, according to Twitter posts.
PPB officials said some people are blocking traffic on North Lombard Street near North Campbell Avenue.
The police union headquarters building has been the frequent site of past protests last year.